Swiss National Bank Has $47.02 Million Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Alliant Energy worth $47,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,303,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,875,000 after purchasing an additional 481,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,252,000 after buying an additional 384,204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,208,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,924,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2%

LNT stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

