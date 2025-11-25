Swiss National Bank Has $45.33 Million Stake in AECOM $ACM

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of AECOM worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.90.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

