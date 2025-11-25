Swiss National Bank Has $44.33 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Fidelity National Financial worth $44,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

