Swiss National Bank Has $42.53 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Omnicom Group worth $42,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,811,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,993,000 after acquiring an additional 344,652 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after acquiring an additional 887,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $105.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

