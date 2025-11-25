Swiss National Bank Has $38.13 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Elbit Systems worth $38,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 23.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $473.00 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $243.18 and a 1-year high of $529.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.73 and a 200-day moving average of $460.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Elbit Systems from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.00.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

