Swiss National Bank Has $34.87 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Swiss National Bank grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $34,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,408,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,347,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,944. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JBHT opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $192.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

