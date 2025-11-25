Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Carlisle Companies worth $49,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $305.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $472.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.18.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

