Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SU stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 110,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 220,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

