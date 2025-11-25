Summitry LLC Acquires 190 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JPM opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.20 and a 200 day moving average of $292.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

