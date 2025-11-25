Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

