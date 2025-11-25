Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 39.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ryanair by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $67.18.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

