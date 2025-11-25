Summit Global Investments Takes $881,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 136.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.58. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALU. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In related news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $812,971.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,748. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

