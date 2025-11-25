Summit Global Investments Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $337.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $349.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

