Summit Global Investments Sells 990 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 347.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

