Summit Global Investments Sells 488 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $4,209,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $318.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $622.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

