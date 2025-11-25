Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $49,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,445,000 after buying an additional 1,336,348 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,756.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,765,000 after buying an additional 1,161,258 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 51.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,094,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,871,000 after buying an additional 710,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 682,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 433,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.