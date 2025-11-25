Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 4,244 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

