Summit Global Investments Has $820,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

