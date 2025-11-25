Summit Global Investments Has $1.06 Million Position in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.12% of Willdan Group worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $775,923.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,605.60. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,838. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Stock Up 2.5%

WLDN stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. Willdan Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

