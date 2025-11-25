StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Stake Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of StoneX Group worth $41,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,932.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

