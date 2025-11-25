Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JCI opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.