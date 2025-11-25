Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

