Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.39 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

