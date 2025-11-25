Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,192.84. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.09. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

About Blackstone



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

