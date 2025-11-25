Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Realty Income by 142.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 87.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2%

Realty Income stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

