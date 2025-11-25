Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IWS opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $135.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

