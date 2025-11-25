Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,854 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

