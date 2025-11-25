Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,660 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.