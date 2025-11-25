Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 15,153.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,678 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nebius Group worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $381,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group during the second quarter valued at $912,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,938,000 after buying an additional 634,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIS. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 3.29.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

