Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,529 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5%

FIS stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 357.70 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

