Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 204,583 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,583 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

