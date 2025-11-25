Stellantis N.V. $STLA Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Stellantis worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,520,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 318.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,808,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,893,000 after buying an additional 8,987,548 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $62,123,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $56,349,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

