Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,341,511,000 after purchasing an additional 802,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $1,379,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

