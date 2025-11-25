Sprott Inc. $SII Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SII. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Sprott by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SII opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.95. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $94.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Sprott had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

