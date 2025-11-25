Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,551.80 and traded as high as GBX 6,865. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at GBX 6,759.34, with a volume of 436,284 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 to GBX 8,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 to £105 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,480.

The stock has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,959.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,551.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

