Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 124,422 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,687,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,259,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 1,748,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,557,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,450,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 778,984 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,708,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,685,000 after acquiring an additional 744,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

