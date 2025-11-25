Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $20.30 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 9.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,273,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,650 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after buying an additional 220,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.