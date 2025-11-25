Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

