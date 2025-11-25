SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $587.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

