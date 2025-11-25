SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

