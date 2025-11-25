SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after buying an additional 2,913,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6%

GLD stock opened at $380.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.39. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $238.73 and a twelve month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.