SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Position Increased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $186,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.