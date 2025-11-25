SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,498,000 after buying an additional 64,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,544,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $464.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

