SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

Shares of SPWO opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. SP Funds S&P World has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

