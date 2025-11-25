SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPWO opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. SP Funds S&P World has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $27.96.
About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.