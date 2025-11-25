SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB) Receives $115.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.3077.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SouthState Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SouthState Bank by 24.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in SouthState Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. SouthState Bank has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

