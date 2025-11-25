Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE BA opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

