Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $169.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

