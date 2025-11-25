Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.31 and a 200 day moving average of $247.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.