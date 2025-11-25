Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.2750, with a volume of 265113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on Sonos and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sonos Stock Up 4.7%

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonos has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Thomas Conrad purchased 62,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 305,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,515.51. The trade was a 25.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,940,000 after buying an additional 768,776 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,569 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,248,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,223 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,243,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,283,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

