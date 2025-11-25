SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of SoFi Technologies worth $36,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 754.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

